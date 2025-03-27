Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Conor Mcgregor troop shoutout video

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Conor McGregor was hosted by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 17, 2025. Both Hegseth and Mcgregor took part in a shoutout video to all DOD personnel. (DOD video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 13:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956960
    VIRIN: 250318-F-VS137-9258
    Filename: DOD_110891240
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Conor Mcgregor troop shoutout video, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UFC
    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    SECDEF
    Conor Mcgregor
    SECDEF Hegseth
    secdefhegseth

    OPTIONS

