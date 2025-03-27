Brooke Army Medical Center proudly welcomes its new Command Sergeant Major Jan "Eddy" Miller.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 13:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956959
|VIRIN:
|250328-O-CD868-9554
|Filename:
|DOD_110891226
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BAMC Welcomes CSM Miller, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.