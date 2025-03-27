B-Roll Footage TFR Violation Live-Fly Exercise

Package features the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing Detachement 1 and Civil Air Patrol's Florida Wing as they conduct a NORAD-coordinated exercise showcasing NORAD's response during a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) violation. The exercise involved a Civil Air Patrol Cessna simulating an air space breach, accompanied by a NORAD F-15 Eagle intercepting and escorting the aircraft out of the air space. (NORAD video b-roll by Michael Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956957
|VIRIN:
|250326-D-YV939-3683
|Filename:
|DOD_110891208
|Length:
|00:07:29
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
