    B-Roll Footage TFR Violation Live-Fly Exercise

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Michael Sparks 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE)

    Package features the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing Detachement 1 and Civil Air Patrol's Florida Wing as they conduct a NORAD-coordinated exercise showcasing NORAD's response during a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) violation. The exercise involved a Civil Air Patrol Cessna simulating an air space breach, accompanied by a NORAD F-15 Eagle intercepting and escorting the aircraft out of the air space. (NORAD video b-roll by Michael Sparks)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956957
    VIRIN: 250326-D-YV939-3683
    Filename: DOD_110891208
    Length: 00:07:29
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Civil Air Patrol
    NORAD
    First Air Force
    CONR

