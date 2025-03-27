Patriot 25 Sling Load

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 123rd Contingency Response Group, Kentucky Air National Guard, hook a sling load onto a Georgia Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook at Wright Army Airfield, Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 25, 2025. As part of Patriot 25, National Guard Airmen and Soldiers trained on sling loading, a technique used to rapidly transport and deliver cargo via net beneath a helicopter. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)
