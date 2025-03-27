Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patriot 25 Sling Load

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 123rd Contingency Response Group, Kentucky Air National Guard, hook a sling load onto a Georgia Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook at Wright Army Airfield, Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 25, 2025. As part of Patriot 25, National Guard Airmen and Soldiers trained on sling loading, a technique used to rapidly transport and deliver cargo via net beneath a helicopter. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 12:46
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Patriot
    PatriotNS
    Patriot25

