Texas National Guard boat teams support southern border security along Rio Grande

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956948" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Texas Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force East, Transportation Company, Boat Platoon, patrol the Rio Grande near McAllen, Texas, as part of Operation Lone Star, March 21-22, 2025. The boat crews conduct day and night operations to help deter illegal border crossings and support state and federal law enforcement partners. These operations highlight interagency collaboration and security measures in support of border security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)