Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texas National Guard boat teams support southern border security along Rio Grande

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen 

    National Guard Bureau

    Texas Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force East, Transportation Company, Boat Platoon, patrol the Rio Grande near McAllen, Texas, as part of Operation Lone Star, March 21-22, 2025. The boat crews conduct day and night operations to help deter illegal border crossings and support state and federal law enforcement partners. These operations highlight interagency collaboration and security measures in support of border security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 12:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956948
    VIRIN: 250328-Z-AW306-1001
    Filename: DOD_110891067
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas National Guard boat teams support southern border security along Rio Grande, by SFC Christy Van Drunen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Texas
    Border Patrol
    National Guard
    Rio Grande
    Operation Lone Star
    Southern Border

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download