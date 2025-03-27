Texas National Guard boat teams support southern border security along Rio Grande

Texas Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force East, Transportation Company, Boat Platoon, patrol the Rio Grande near McAllen, Texas, as part of Operation Lone Star, March 21-22, 2025. The boat crews conduct day and night operations to help deter illegal border crossings and support state and federal law enforcement partners. These operations highlight interagency collaboration and security measures in support of border security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)
|03.22.2025
|03.28.2025 12:38
|Package
|956948
|250328-Z-AW306-1001
|DOD_110891067
|00:00:33
|TEXAS, US
|0
|0
