Thunderbolt Convergence: NATO forces demonstrate rapid HIMARS deployment and joint fires capabilities

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, conduct dry-fire operations with the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration mission on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 27, 2025. The HIRAIN mission demonstrated NATO forces’ ability to rapidly and jointly deploy the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System worldwide, enabling long-range precision fires for maximum battlefield impact.
U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee
Runtime: 00:03:42:16
00;06 Belgian airbus A400m Atlas sits idol on runway
00;15 a U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle gets loaded into Belgian airbus A400m Atlas
00;22 U.S. High Mobility Artillery Rocket System gets loaded into Belgian airbus A400m Atlas
00;28 Belgian special forces aerial delivery platoon secures U.S. Army vehicles inside aircraft
00;48 Humvee exits Belgian airbus A400m Atlas during operation Thunderbolt Convergence
00;58 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System exits Belgian airbus A400m Atlas during operation Thunderbolt Convergence
01;20 U.S. Soldier sets up a platoon operations center in a U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle
01;33 U.S. Soldiers communicate in a platoon operations center during operation Thunderbolt Convergence
01;45 U.S. Soldiers make High Mobility Artillery Rocket System raise during operation Thunderbolt Convergence
02;06 U.S. Soldiers make High Mobility Artillery Rocket System lower during operation Thunderbolt Convergence
02;15 A Norwegian F-35 lightning II flies overhead during operation Thunderbolt Convergence
02;26 A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System drives towards the Belgian airbus A400m Atlas to be loaded up
02;55 Belgian pilots center Belgian Airbus A400m Atlas on the runway before taking off from Bardufoss Airport, Norway
03;07 Belgian pilots take off from Bardufoss Airport, Norway
03;35 Belgian pilots fly Belgian Airbus A400m Atlas out of Bardufoss Airport, Norway headed to Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 12:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956942
|VIRIN:
|250327-A-NH796-9887
|Filename:
|DOD_110891026
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Thunderbolt Convergence: NATO forces demonstrate rapid HIMARS deployment and joint fires capabilities, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS
