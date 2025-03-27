Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbolt Convergence: NATO forces demonstrate rapid HIMARS deployment and joint fires capabilities

    RAMSTEIN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.27.2025

    Video by Pfc. Brent Lee 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, conduct dry-fire operations with the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration mission on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 27, 2025. The HIRAIN mission demonstrated NATO forces’ ability to rapidly and jointly deploy the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System worldwide, enabling long-range precision fires for maximum battlefield impact.

    U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee

    Runtime: 00:03:42:16

    00;06 Belgian airbus A400m Atlas sits idol on runway
    00;15 a U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle gets loaded into Belgian airbus A400m Atlas
    00;22 U.S. High Mobility Artillery Rocket System gets loaded into Belgian airbus A400m Atlas
    00;28 Belgian special forces aerial delivery platoon secures U.S. Army vehicles inside aircraft
    00;37 Belgian special forces aerial delivery platoon secures U.S. Army vehicles inside aircraft
    00;48 Humvee exits Belgian airbus A400m Atlas during operation Thunderbolt Convergence
    00;58 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System exits Belgian airbus A400m Atlas during operation Thunderbolt Convergence
    01;20 U.S. Soldier sets up a platoon operations center in a U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle
    01;33 U.S. Soldiers communicate in a platoon operations center during operation Thunderbolt Convergence
    01;45 U.S. Soldiers make High Mobility Artillery Rocket System raise during operation Thunderbolt Convergence
    02;06 U.S. Soldiers make High Mobility Artillery Rocket System lower during operation Thunderbolt Convergence
    02;15 A Norwegian F-35 lightning II flies overhead during operation Thunderbolt Convergence
    02;26 A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System drives towards the Belgian airbus A400m Atlas to be loaded up
    02;43 A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System drives towards the Belgian airbus A400m Atlas to be loaded up
    02;55 Belgian pilots center Belgian Airbus A400m Atlas on the runway before taking off from Bardufoss Airport, Norway
    03;07 Belgian pilots take off from Bardufoss Airport, Norway
    03;35 Belgian pilots fly Belgian Airbus A400m Atlas out of Bardufoss Airport, Norway headed to Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 12:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956942
    VIRIN: 250327-A-NH796-9887
    Filename: DOD_110891026
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: RAMSTEIN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Thunderbolt Convergence: NATO forces demonstrate rapid HIMARS deployment and joint fires capabilities, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    86thAirliftWing
    ThunderboltConvergence

