From Medic to Physician, Army program helps Soldier Be All He Can Be

U.S. Army Physician Cpt. (Dr.) William Glazier joined the Army as a combat medic specialist before using his education benefits to go to college full time. After earning his college degree he went on to attend medical school for free at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences.
