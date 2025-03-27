From Medic to Physician, Army program helps Soldier Be All He Can Be

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Physician Cpt. (Dr.) William Glazier joined the Army as a combat medic specialist before using his education benefits to go to college full time. After earning his college degree he went on to attend medical school for free at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences.