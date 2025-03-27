Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbolt Convergence: U.S., NATO forces prove rapid HIMARS deployment in joint fires exercise

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.27.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, conduct dry-fire operations with the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration mission on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 27, 2025. The HIRAIN mission demonstrated NATO forces’ ability to rapidly and jointly deploy the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System worldwide, enabling long-range precision fires for maximum battlefield impact. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)

    Shot list:
    00:00:06:00 – U.S. Soldier puts on harness
    00:00:11:00 – U.S. Soldier prepares to operate M142 HIMARS vehicle
    00:00:16:00 – Norwegian Airman observes M142 HIMARS operators
    00:00:21:00 – Close-up of Norwegian Air Force patch
    00:00:26:00 – U.S. Soldier and Norwegian Airman talking
    00:00:32:22 – Norwegian Airmen walking on tarmac
    00:00:35:22 – Close-up of M142 HIMARS reversing onto ramp
    00:00:42:22 – U.S. Airman walking inside C-130 (HIMARS in view)
    00:00:48:22 – U.S. Airman guiding M142 HIMARS on ramp
    00:00:56:22 – Angle view of M142 HIMARS reversing into C-130
    00:01:01:22 – Norwegian Airmen observing M142 HIMARS unloading from C-130
    00:01:09:22 – U.S. Airmen signal M142 HIMARS driver to reverse
    00:01:14:22 – U.S. and Norwegian Airmen observe the M142 HIMARS
    00:01:21:22 – Close-up of U.S. Airman’s hands on chains
    00:01:26:22 – U.S. Airmen securing M142 HIMARS with chains
    00:01:31:22 – U.S. Airman securing M142 HIMARS hook onto C-130
    00:01:36:22 – U.S. and Norwegian Airmen securing M142 HIMARS
    00:01:41:22 – Ramstein Air Base airfield wide shot
    00:01:46:22 – U.S. Airmen secure M142 HIMARS inside C-130
    00:01:50:22 – U.S. Air Force C-130 turbine close-up
    00:01:56:22 – U.S. Air Force C-130 turbine activated
    00:02:03:22 – Aerial view over Ramstein Air Base
    00:02:11:00 – U.S. Soldiers and M142 HIMARS unloaded from C-130
    00:02:16:22 – U.S. Soldier walking beside M142 HIMARS
    00:02:20:22 – U.S. Soldier operating fire control interface
    00:02:25:22 – U.S. Soldier walking to assist another Soldier
    00:02:30:22 – Pull-back shot of U.S. Soldier inspecting and entering HIMARS
    00:02:36:22 – M142 HIMARS driving on tarmac

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 11:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956931
    VIRIN: 250327-A-UV911-1434
    PIN: 142356
    Filename: DOD_110890906
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    86thAirliftWing
    ThunderboltConvergence

