Thunderbolt Convergence: U.S., NATO forces prove rapid HIMARS deployment in joint fires exercise

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, conduct dry-fire operations with the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration mission on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 27, 2025. The HIRAIN mission demonstrated NATO forces’ ability to rapidly and jointly deploy the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System worldwide, enabling long-range precision fires for maximum battlefield impact. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)



Shot list:

00:00:06:00 – U.S. Soldier puts on harness

00:00:11:00 – U.S. Soldier prepares to operate M142 HIMARS vehicle

00:00:16:00 – Norwegian Airman observes M142 HIMARS operators

00:00:21:00 – Close-up of Norwegian Air Force patch

00:00:26:00 – U.S. Soldier and Norwegian Airman talking

00:00:32:22 – Norwegian Airmen walking on tarmac

00:00:35:22 – Close-up of M142 HIMARS reversing onto ramp

00:00:42:22 – U.S. Airman walking inside C-130 (HIMARS in view)

00:00:48:22 – U.S. Airman guiding M142 HIMARS on ramp

00:00:56:22 – Angle view of M142 HIMARS reversing into C-130

00:01:01:22 – Norwegian Airmen observing M142 HIMARS unloading from C-130

00:01:09:22 – U.S. Airmen signal M142 HIMARS driver to reverse

00:01:14:22 – U.S. and Norwegian Airmen observe the M142 HIMARS

00:01:21:22 – Close-up of U.S. Airman’s hands on chains

00:01:26:22 – U.S. Airmen securing M142 HIMARS with chains

00:01:31:22 – U.S. Airman securing M142 HIMARS hook onto C-130

00:01:36:22 – U.S. and Norwegian Airmen securing M142 HIMARS

00:01:41:22 – Ramstein Air Base airfield wide shot

00:01:46:22 – U.S. Airmen secure M142 HIMARS inside C-130

00:01:50:22 – U.S. Air Force C-130 turbine close-up

00:01:56:22 – U.S. Air Force C-130 turbine activated

00:02:03:22 – Aerial view over Ramstein Air Base

00:02:11:00 – U.S. Soldiers and M142 HIMARS unloaded from C-130

00:02:16:22 – U.S. Soldier walking beside M142 HIMARS

00:02:20:22 – U.S. Soldier operating fire control interface

00:02:25:22 – U.S. Soldier walking to assist another Soldier

00:02:30:22 – Pull-back shot of U.S. Soldier inspecting and entering HIMARS

00:02:36:22 – M142 HIMARS driving on tarmac