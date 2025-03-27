Thunderbolt Convergence: U.S., NATO forces prove rapid HIMARS deployment in joint fires exercise

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, conduct dry-fire operations with the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration mission on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 27, 2025. The HIRAIN mission demonstrated NATO forces’ ability to rapidly and jointly deploy the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System worldwide, enabling long-range precision fires for maximum battlefield impact. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)
Shot list:
00:00:06:00 – U.S. Soldier puts on harness
00:00:11:00 – U.S. Soldier prepares to operate M142 HIMARS vehicle
00:00:16:00 – Norwegian Airman observes M142 HIMARS operators
00:00:21:00 – Close-up of Norwegian Air Force patch
00:00:26:00 – U.S. Soldier and Norwegian Airman talking
00:00:32:22 – Norwegian Airmen walking on tarmac
00:00:35:22 – Close-up of M142 HIMARS reversing onto ramp
00:00:42:22 – U.S. Airman walking inside C-130 (HIMARS in view)
00:00:48:22 – U.S. Airman guiding M142 HIMARS on ramp
00:00:56:22 – Angle view of M142 HIMARS reversing into C-130
00:01:01:22 – Norwegian Airmen observing M142 HIMARS unloading from C-130
00:01:09:22 – U.S. Airmen signal M142 HIMARS driver to reverse
00:01:14:22 – U.S. and Norwegian Airmen observe the M142 HIMARS
00:01:21:22 – Close-up of U.S. Airman’s hands on chains
00:01:26:22 – U.S. Airmen securing M142 HIMARS with chains
00:01:31:22 – U.S. Airman securing M142 HIMARS hook onto C-130
00:01:36:22 – U.S. and Norwegian Airmen securing M142 HIMARS
00:01:41:22 – Ramstein Air Base airfield wide shot
00:01:46:22 – U.S. Airmen secure M142 HIMARS inside C-130
00:01:50:22 – U.S. Air Force C-130 turbine close-up
00:01:56:22 – U.S. Air Force C-130 turbine activated
00:02:03:22 – Aerial view over Ramstein Air Base
00:02:11:00 – U.S. Soldiers and M142 HIMARS unloaded from C-130
00:02:16:22 – U.S. Soldier walking beside M142 HIMARS
00:02:20:22 – U.S. Soldier operating fire control interface
00:02:25:22 – U.S. Soldier walking to assist another Soldier
00:02:30:22 – Pull-back shot of U.S. Soldier inspecting and entering HIMARS
00:02:36:22 – M142 HIMARS driving on tarmac
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 11:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956931
|VIRIN:
|250327-A-UV911-1434
|PIN:
|142356
|Filename:
|DOD_110890906
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbolt Convergence: U.S., NATO forces prove rapid HIMARS deployment in joint fires exercise, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
