NATO forces demonstrate rapid HIMARS deployment and joint fires capabilities b-roll

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment
participate in a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration
mission at Bardufoss Airport, Norway, March 27, 2025. The HIRAIN mission
demonstrates NATO forces' capability to rapidly and jointly deploy the High
Mobility Artillery Rocket System worldwide, enabling long-range precision
fires to achieve maximum impact on the battlefield. The operation saw U.S.,
Norwegian, and Belgian forces working together to transport HIMARS from
Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to Norway, culminating in fully integrated fire
Missions.
Shot List
00:00 - 00:06 - Slate
00:06 - 00:14 - Vertical shot of a Belgian Airman unchaining a U.S. Army HIMARS while the Belgian Air Force A400M Atlas door opens
00:15 - 00:37 - Vertical shot of a U.S. Army HIMARS getting guided out of a Belgian Air Force A400M Atlas
00:38 - 00:47 - Horizontal shot of a U.S. Army HMMWV driving out of a Belgian Air Force A400M Atlas
00:48 - 00:50 - U.S. Army HIMARS reverses across snowy road
00:51 - 00: 59- U.S. Army HIMARS raises launcher module for fire mission
01:00 - 01:07 - U.S. Army HIMARS raises launcher module for fire mission
01:08 - 01:14 - U.S. Army HIMARS conducts a fire mission
01:15 - 01:29 - U.S. Army HIMARS lowers launcher module after fire mission completion
01:30 - 01:39 - U.S. Army HIMARS idles as a F-35 Lightning II flies overhead
|03.27.2025
|03.28.2025 11:24
|B-Roll
|956929
|250327-A-CK914-9204
|DOD_110890876
|00:01:39
|BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO
|0
|0
