    NATO forces demonstrate rapid HIMARS deployment and joint fires capabilities b-roll

    BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NORWAY

    03.27.2025

    Video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment
    participate in a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration
    mission at Bardufoss Airport, Norway, March 27, 2025. The HIRAIN mission
    demonstrates NATO forces' capability to rapidly and jointly deploy the High
    Mobility Artillery Rocket System worldwide, enabling long-range precision
    fires to achieve maximum impact on the battlefield. The operation saw U.S.,
    Norwegian, and Belgian forces working together to transport HIMARS from
    Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to Norway, culminating in fully integrated fire
    Missions.


    Shot List
    00:00 - 00:06 - Slate
    00:06 - 00:14 - Vertical shot of a Belgian Airman unchaining a U.S. Army HIMARS while the Belgian Air Force A400M Atlas door opens
    00:15 - 00:37 - Vertical shot of a U.S. Army HIMARS getting guided out of a Belgian Air Force A400M Atlas
    00:38 - 00:47 - Horizontal shot of a U.S. Army HMMWV driving out of a Belgian Air Force A400M Atlas
    00:48 - 00:50 - U.S. Army HIMARS reverses across snowy road
    00:51 - 00: 59- U.S. Army HIMARS raises launcher module for fire mission
    01:00 - 01:07 - U.S. Army HIMARS raises launcher module for fire mission
    01:08 - 01:14 - U.S. Army HIMARS conducts a fire mission
    01:15 - 01:29 - U.S. Army HIMARS lowers launcher module after fire mission completion
    01:30 - 01:39 - U.S. Army HIMARS idles as a F-35 Lightning II flies overhead

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 11:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956929
    VIRIN: 250327-A-CK914-9204
    Filename: DOD_110890876
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO forces demonstrate rapid HIMARS deployment and joint fires capabilities b-roll, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

