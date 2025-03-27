NATO forces demonstrate rapid HIMARS deployment and joint fires capabilities b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment

participate in a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration

mission at Bardufoss Airport, Norway, March 27, 2025. The HIRAIN mission

demonstrates NATO forces' capability to rapidly and jointly deploy the High

Mobility Artillery Rocket System worldwide, enabling long-range precision

fires to achieve maximum impact on the battlefield. The operation saw U.S.,

Norwegian, and Belgian forces working together to transport HIMARS from

Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to Norway, culminating in fully integrated fire

Missions.





Shot List

00:00 - 00:06 - Slate

00:06 - 00:14 - Vertical shot of a Belgian Airman unchaining a U.S. Army HIMARS while the Belgian Air Force A400M Atlas door opens

00:15 - 00:37 - Vertical shot of a U.S. Army HIMARS getting guided out of a Belgian Air Force A400M Atlas

00:38 - 00:47 - Horizontal shot of a U.S. Army HMMWV driving out of a Belgian Air Force A400M Atlas

00:48 - 00:50 - U.S. Army HIMARS reverses across snowy road

00:51 - 00: 59- U.S. Army HIMARS raises launcher module for fire mission

01:00 - 01:07 - U.S. Army HIMARS raises launcher module for fire mission

01:08 - 01:14 - U.S. Army HIMARS conducts a fire mission

01:15 - 01:29 - U.S. Army HIMARS lowers launcher module after fire mission completion

01:30 - 01:39 - U.S. Army HIMARS idles as a F-35 Lightning II flies overhead