Any time, any place: 2nd MAW theater video

This video features a compilation of U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) in training and operational environments. This video ends with a message regarding reenlistment opportunities available for enlisted Marines during fiscal years 2025 and 2026. 2nd MAW is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anakin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 10:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956923
|VIRIN:
|250327-M-HU274-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110890808
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|MCAS CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
