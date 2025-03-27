Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Any time, any place: 2nd MAW theater video

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Cpl. Anakin Smith 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    This video features a compilation of U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) in training and operational environments. This video ends with a message regarding reenlistment opportunities available for enlisted Marines during fiscal years 2025 and 2026. 2nd MAW is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anakin Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 10:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956923
    VIRIN: 250327-M-HU274-1001
    Filename: DOD_110890808
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Any time, any place: 2nd MAW theater video, by Cpl Anakin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reenlistment
    travel
    adventure
    2MAW
    CRP
    USMCNews

