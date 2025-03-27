Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Crucible, aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 27, 2025. The Crucible is the culminating event of recruit training in which recruits must endure a 54-hour field training exercise that tests everything they have learned over the past three months, overcoming obstacles and working together as a team in order to complete various missions. ( U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 09:10
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Recruit
    Drill Instructor
    Crucible
    ERR
    MCRDPI

