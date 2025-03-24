NATO Allies train on live chemical agents (mastersubs)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Watch these NATO specialists training on real nerve agents and toxins, giving them the confidence to respond to real-life threats.

Synopsis

NATO Allied chemical defence soldiers trained on live agents on a unique training course in Czechia.



Specialists from Italy, the Republic of Moldova and the United States gathered to test their ability to identify and neutralise live chemical weapons, ensuring that they have the confidence and the skills required to respond to a real-life chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear (CBRN) attack. The NATO Joint CBRN Defence Centre of Excellence, located in Brno, Czechia, hosts the only facility that can train recruits on nerve and blister agents, from Sarin to mustard gas. After the five-day course, participants leave with greater trust in their skills and personal protective equipment.



While these weapons are rarely used, modern battlefields have seen chemical weapons deployed against civilian populations, proving that they remain a grave danger to Allied civilians and military personnel. That’s why NATO’s CBRN defence specialists constantly train to ensure they’re ready to respond to an attack, whenever it might occur.

Transcript

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH--

Senior Warrant Officer Mikael Isaksson



‘If terrorists get a hold of these kinds of substances, they can create mayhem in society.’



— TEXT ON SCREEN —



RESPONDING TO

CHEMICAL WEAPONS ATTACKS



IS KEY TO

PROTECTING OUR PEOPLE



SO THESE SPECIALISTS

TRAIN ON LIVE AGENTS



LIKE MUSTARD AND

NERVE AGENTS



AT A NATO

CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE

IN CZECHIA



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Petty Officer Francis Cain

Course participant, US Navy



‘This is the only place that I know of where we’re able to prosecute problems that have live nerve agents on them, as well as blister agents.’



--SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Anonymous Course Participant



‘So we’re getting hits for mustard.’



--SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH--

Warrant Officer Roman Schindler

Head course instructor, Czech Army



‘It reduces the stress of people if anything happens like this in real life.’



--SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Anon Course Participant



‘We just sealed up our suits and checked our masks. We’re about to go try out with CS gas to make sure that we have no seal breaks.’



--SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Petty Officer Francis Cain



‘Every time you go down range, you put your mask on and put your face into a tent that’s full of CS gas. You’d know very quickly if you don’t have a proper seal.’





--SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Warrant Officer Roman Schindler



‘We need people to be psychologically challenged. That’s why we use real live agents and not only simulants.’



--SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Course Participant



‘Oh yeah. That is mustard.’



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH--

Senior Warrant Officer Mikael Isaksson

Instructor, Swedish Navy



‘I hope they get a sense of confidence in themselves, in their skills, and also they learn to trust the gear. Respect the substances but don’t be afraid because if you’re afraid, you cannot do your job.’



--SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Petty Officer Francis Cain



‘It’d be a really sad day if we ever had to do any of this stuff for real. But that’s why it’s important to train because worst case scenario, if anything did happen where they call on any of the NATO Allies here to go work hopefully not, God forbid, but we’ll be ready if it does.’





END



