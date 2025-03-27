Army Reserve Soldier Competes in Best Squad Competition, 'I still have what it takes'

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Sgt. Edwin Herrera, a human resources specialist with the Dover, N.J. based 7245th Medical Support Unit, said he enjoys the challenges that he has experienced during the Best Squad Competition held by the Pinellas Park, Fla. based Army Reserve Medical Command and the Gillem Enclave, Ga. based 3rd Theater Medical Command, at Fort McCoy, Wis., on March 27, 2025. Competing in events like the Best Squad Competition, allows Herrera to apply his Soldier skills outside of his military occupation providing personnel and HR support to commanders across all branches of service. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)