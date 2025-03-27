Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Soldier Competes in Best Squad Competition, 'I still have what it takes'

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Army Reserve Sgt. Edwin Herrera, a human resources specialist with the Dover, N.J. based 7245th Medical Support Unit, said he enjoys the challenges that he has experienced during the Best Squad Competition held by the Pinellas Park, Fla. based Army Reserve Medical Command and the Gillem Enclave, Ga. based 3rd Theater Medical Command, at Fort McCoy, Wis., on March 27, 2025. Competing in events like the Best Squad Competition, allows Herrera to apply his Soldier skills outside of his military occupation providing personnel and HR support to commanders across all branches of service. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 10:54
    TAGS

    New Jersey
    Fort McCoy
    7245th Medical Support Unit
    USARC (Army Reserve)
    AR-MEDCOM Army Reserve Medical Command
    Best Squad Competition 2025

