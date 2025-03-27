Opening day: Inaugural softball game played at 379th AEW’s new field (Master Sgt. Tyler Jones - Interview)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Sgt. Tyler Jones, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron heavy repair superintendent, was the project manager for the creation of the first softball field within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.





Originally planned to be built as a dirt field, with support from wing leadership, Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron built a turf field. After seven months of construction, the softball field was completed to offer service members on base a place to release stress and boost morale. After the Washington Nationals visited the base in July 2024, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing leadership decided to construct a softball field for Airmen to play on and any other potential Major League Baseball visits. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)