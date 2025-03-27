U.S. Airmen and senior leadership assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing participate in the first softball game on the newly built field within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 22, 2025. Originally planned to be built as a dirt field, with support from wing leadership, Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron built a turf field. After seven months of construction, the softball field was completed to offer service members on base a place to release stress and boost morale. After the Washington Nationals visited the base in July 2024, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing leadership decided to construct a softball field for Airmen to play on and any other potential Major League Baseball visits. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 08:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|956902
|VIRIN:
|250322-F-IP635-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110890378
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Opening day: Inaugural softball game played at 379th AEW’s new field, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.