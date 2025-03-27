Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Opening day: Inaugural softball game played at 379th AEW’s new field (B-Roll)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.21.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen and senior leadership assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing participate in the first softball game on the newly built field within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 22, 2025. Originally planned to be built as a dirt field, with support from wing leadership, Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron built a turf field. After seven months of construction, the softball field was completed to offer service members on base a place to release stress and boost morale. After the Washington Nationals visited the base in July 2024, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing leadership decided to construct a softball field for Airmen to play on and any other potential Major League Baseball visits. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 08:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956901
    VIRIN: 250322-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_110890375
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opening day: Inaugural softball game played at 379th AEW’s new field (B-Roll), by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, USCENTCOM, Softball, 379th AEW, Washington Nationals, Sports

