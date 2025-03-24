U.S. Air Force cryogenics technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron issue liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 25, 2025. As the sole liquid oxygen and nitrogen suppliers within the USCENTCOM AOR, 379th ELRS cryogenics technicians enable combat sorties annually, ensuring aircrew have breathing oxygen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 02:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956900
|VIRIN:
|250325-F-LY429-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110890222
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BLUF: Cryogenics technicians [B-Roll], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.