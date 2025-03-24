Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLUF: Cryogenics technicians

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.25.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force cryogenics technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron issue liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 25, 2025. As the sole liquid oxygen and nitrogen suppliers within the USCENTCOM AOR, 379th ELRS cryogenics technicians enable combat sorties annually, ensuring aircrew have breathing oxygen. The BLUF is a video series highlighting various career fields in a downrange environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 02:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956899
    VIRIN: 250325-F-LY429-2001
    Filename: DOD_110890221
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    LRS
    POL
    AFCENT
    379th ELRS
    Cryogenics

