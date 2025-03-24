BLUF: Cryogenics technicians

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force cryogenics technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron issue liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 25, 2025. As the sole liquid oxygen and nitrogen suppliers within the USCENTCOM AOR, 379th ELRS cryogenics technicians enable combat sorties annually, ensuring aircrew have breathing oxygen. The BLUF is a video series highlighting various career fields in a downrange environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)