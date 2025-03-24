Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hegseth, Philippine Secretary of National Defense Speak to Press in Manila

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    03.28.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr., brief the media in Manila, Philippines, March 28, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 02:45
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 956897
    Filename: DOD_110890203
    Length: 00:28:24
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hegseth, Philippine Secretary of National Defense Speak to Press in Manila, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download