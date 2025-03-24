Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr., brief the media in Manila, Philippines, March 28, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 02:45
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|956897
|Filename:
|DOD_110890203
|Length:
|00:28:24
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hegseth, Philippine Secretary of National Defense Speak to Press in Manila, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.