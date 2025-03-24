Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zama Pulse March - April 2025 edition

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.27.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    【Zama Pulse/U.S. Army Garrison Japan】
    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!

    This month's news headlines include:
    - U.S. Army Garrison Japan Patching Ceremony
    - Camp Zama Cherry Blossom Festival
    - English Challenge Day at Local School
    - ZMHS College and Career Fair
    - Read Across America Celebration at Arnn Elementary
    - USAG Okinawa Conducts Controlled Burn Exercise
    - AER 5K Run at USAG Okinawa
    - 10th MDB Change of Command Ceremony
    - 14th MDB Conducts Joint ACFT
    - Rice-Pounding at Kyogamisaki Communication Site

    ***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 00:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 956896
    VIRIN: 250327-A-MS361-4399
    Filename: DOD_110890131
    Length: 00:11:02
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zama Pulse March - April 2025 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USARJ
    USAG Japan

