Zama Pulse March - April 2025 edition

【Zama Pulse/U.S. Army Garrison Japan】
Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- U.S. Army Garrison Japan Patching Ceremony
- Camp Zama Cherry Blossom Festival
- English Challenge Day at Local School
- ZMHS College and Career Fair
- Read Across America Celebration at Arnn Elementary
- USAG Okinawa Conducts Controlled Burn Exercise
- AER 5K Run at USAG Okinawa
- 10th MDB Change of Command Ceremony
- 14th MDB Conducts Joint ACFT
- Rice-Pounding at Kyogamisaki Communication Site
***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 00:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:11:02
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
