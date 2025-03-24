Zama Pulse March - April 2025 edition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956896" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

【Zama Pulse/U.S. Army Garrison Japan】

Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!



This month's news headlines include:

- U.S. Army Garrison Japan Patching Ceremony

- Camp Zama Cherry Blossom Festival

- English Challenge Day at Local School

- ZMHS College and Career Fair

- Read Across America Celebration at Arnn Elementary

- USAG Okinawa Conducts Controlled Burn Exercise

- AER 5K Run at USAG Okinawa

- 10th MDB Change of Command Ceremony

- 14th MDB Conducts Joint ACFT

- Rice-Pounding at Kyogamisaki Communication Site



***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!