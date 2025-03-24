Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio holds a joint press availability with Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi in Parimaribo, Suriname
SURINAME
03.27.2025
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio holds a joint press availability with Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi in Parimaribo, Suriname
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 21:54
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|956887
|Filename:
|DOD_110890015
|Length:
|00:22:03
|Location:
|SR
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio holds a joint press availability with Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi in Parimaribo, Suriname