Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in water survival training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. March. 24, 2025. All recruits are required to complete swim qualification in order to graduate from recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|03.24.2025
|03.27.2025 18:09
|Video Productions
|956878
|250324-M-vw800-1001
|DOD_110889738
|00:00:39
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
This work, Hotel Company Swim Qualification, by LCpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
