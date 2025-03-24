Coast Guard Air Station Sitka Medevac

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew Medevacing a 37-year-old woman in Sitka Sound, Alaska, March 26, 2025. The aircrew hoisted the woman from the fishing vessel Nekton and transferred her to local EMS in Sitka, Alaska. -U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 17:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956860
|VIRIN:
|250326-G-QU445-8167
|Filename:
|DOD_110889265
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|SITKA, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.