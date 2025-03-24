Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Sitka Medevac

    SITKA, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew Medevacing a 37-year-old woman in Sitka Sound, Alaska, March 26, 2025. The aircrew hoisted the woman from the fishing vessel Nekton and transferred her to local EMS in Sitka, Alaska. -U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 17:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956860
    VIRIN: 250326-G-QU445-8167
    Filename: DOD_110889265
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: SITKA, ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    medevac
    rescue
    hoist

