OLE 25.1 L1A2 Night 1 Air Assault B-roll

A look at some b-roll from the first night of the Large Scale Air Assault (L1A2) at Operation Lethal Eagle (OLE) 25.1 in March of 2025 at Fort Campbell, KY. An L1A2 is characterized by moving a brigade's worth of combat power and and equipment in one period of darkness at a range up to 500 nautical miles. Operation Lethal Eagle is a division led field exercise with a large scale air assault, force on force fighting, squad training exercises and company led ranges.