    OLE 25.1 L1A2 Night 1 Air Assault B-roll

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner and Staff Sgt. Kaden Pitt

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    A look at some b-roll from the first night of the Large Scale Air Assault (L1A2) at Operation Lethal Eagle (OLE) 25.1 in March of 2025 at Fort Campbell, KY. An L1A2 is characterized by moving a brigade's worth of combat power and and equipment in one period of darkness at a range up to 500 nautical miles. Operation Lethal Eagle is a division led field exercise with a large scale air assault, force on force fighting, squad training exercises and company led ranges.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 15:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956848
    VIRIN: 250326-A-KQ181-8577
    Filename: DOD_110889052
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OLE 25.1 L1A2 Night 1 Air Assault B-roll, by SFC Joshua Joyner and SSG Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chinook
    slingload
    air assault
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    OLE251

