    Coast Guard conducts non-complaint vessel training near South Padre Island, Texas

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Members of station South Padre Island conduct non-compliant vessel trainings near South Padre Island, Texas March 13, 2025. These trainings help to hone the crew's ability to conduct high speed boat maneuvers and counter a fleeing vessel's evasive tactics. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Edward Wargo

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956847
    VIRIN: 250327-G-HU058-1001
    Filename: DOD_110889047
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    illegal fishing
    South Padre
    Lancha
    non compliant vessel training
    NCVT

