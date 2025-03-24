Coast Guard patrols the maritime boundary line near South Padre Island, Texas

Lieutenant Shane Gunderson, commanding officer of Station South Padre Island, describes the duties and responsibilities of his crews on a day to day basis. These crews patrol and secure the maritime boundary line from illegal fishing operations, drug smuggling attempts, and illegal border crossings. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Edward Wargo
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 15:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956846
|VIRIN:
|250327-G-HU058-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110889043
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.