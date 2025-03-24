Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard patrols the maritime boundary line near South Padre Island, Texas

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Lieutenant Shane Gunderson, commanding officer of Station South Padre Island, describes the duties and responsibilities of his crews on a day to day basis. These crews patrol and secure the maritime boundary line from illegal fishing operations, drug smuggling attempts, and illegal border crossings. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Edward Wargo

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 15:13
    Video ID: 956846
    VIRIN: 250327-G-HU058-1000
    Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Gunderson
    South padre
    illegal alien
    lanchas
    lancha graveyard

