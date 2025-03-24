Nellis Air Force Base Hosts Aviation Nation 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956845" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video was created for Aviation Nation 2025 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 26, 2025. The airshow attracts thousands of guests each year and acts as a platform for the military to connect with the public, potential recruits and showcase military capabilities. The airshow will be held April 5th and 6th, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)