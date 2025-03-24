Warfare Tactics Instructors Visit USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 15, 2025) Lt. Julia Bucholz, a Warfare Tactics Instructor assigned to Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, engages in tactical training with Sailors in the combat information center during a advanced tactical training evolution on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is underway conducting advanced tactical training to increase warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group which is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Swigart)