    Warfare Tactics Instructors Visit USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.15.2025

    Video by Seaman Zachary Swigart 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 15, 2025) Lt. Julia Bucholz, a Warfare Tactics Instructor assigned to Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, engages in tactical training with Sailors in the combat information center during a advanced tactical training evolution on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is underway conducting advanced tactical training to increase warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group which is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Swigart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956839
    VIRIN: 250315-N-IH507-1001
    Filename: DOD_110888943
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warfare Tactics Instructors Visit USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), by SN Zachary Swigart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)
    WTI
    Warfare Tactics Instructor

