    Army Materiel Command at Rock Island Arsenal

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Mark Struve 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Since its inception, the Army Materiel Command (AMC) has been an ever-present entity at Rock Island Arsenal through subordinate commands. This began with Weapons Command (WECOM) when AMC was established. Since that time, it has grown to envelop a large portion of what makes Rock Island Arsenal what it is today.

    There is no audio for this presentation. The material was researched in a concerted effort by the ASC History Office.

