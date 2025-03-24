Army Materiel Command at Rock Island Arsenal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956837" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Since its inception, the Army Materiel Command (AMC) has been an ever-present entity at Rock Island Arsenal through subordinate commands. This began with Weapons Command (WECOM) when AMC was established. Since that time, it has grown to envelop a large portion of what makes Rock Island Arsenal what it is today.



There is no audio for this presentation. The material was researched in a concerted effort by the ASC History Office.