Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Melvin Price Lock and Dam gets a Lift Gate Replacement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Aaron Berogan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    Andy Schimpf, Operations manager at the St. Louis District’s Rivers Project Office explains why new lift gates are being installed at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam, and the work that goes into it.

    Two lift gates leafs, each measuring 110-feet-wide by 26-feet tall and weighing 270 tons, were recently lowered into place by the Rock Island District’s Quad Cities Floating Plant Heavy Lift Team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 12:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956811
    VIRIN: 240320-A-GI418-1001
    Filename: DOD_110888657
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: ALTON, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Melvin Price Lock and Dam gets a Lift Gate Replacement, by Aaron Berogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mississippi River
    Locks and Dams
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - St. Louis District
    Gate Replacement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download