Melvin Price Lock and Dam gets a Lift Gate Replacement

Andy Schimpf, Operations manager at the St. Louis District’s Rivers Project Office explains why new lift gates are being installed at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam, and the work that goes into it.



Two lift gates leafs, each measuring 110-feet-wide by 26-feet tall and weighing 270 tons, were recently lowered into place by the Rock Island District’s Quad Cities Floating Plant Heavy Lift Team.