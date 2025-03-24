Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Money-Saving Microvane Tech, Total Force Pilot Retention, SPAFORGEN

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Phil Edwards 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, C-17 microvane technology saves money and fuel for aircraft, Total Force Shared Service offers flexibility to active-duty pilots interested in the Reserve or Guard, and SPAFORGEN ensures Guardians are ready for the high-end fight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 12:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956803
    VIRIN: 250327-F-EC880-1002
    Filename: DOD_110888535
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Money-Saving Microvane Tech, Total Force Pilot Retention, SPAFORGEN, by A1C Phil Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

    OPTIONS

