Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lethality: Tying the Threads

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    “If you work in finance or you work in contracting, or logistics readiness, if you’re working around vehicles, how does your small piece of the puzzle fit into how we execute lethality on the other end.” – SMSgt Jarvis Wilson, Senior Enlisted Leader of the Air Force Warrant Officer Training School.

    Lethality will always be a priority for every fighting force. At Air University and across the force we’re training a mindset and educating the individual on where they fit into the employment of lethal force. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 11:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 956795
    VIRIN: 250327-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_110888361
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lethality: Tying the Threads, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Air Education and Training Command
    4k
    Air University
    lethality

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download