“If you work in finance or you work in contracting, or logistics readiness, if you’re working around vehicles, how does your small piece of the puzzle fit into how we execute lethality on the other end.” – SMSgt Jarvis Wilson, Senior Enlisted Leader of the Air Force Warrant Officer Training School.
Lethality will always be a priority for every fighting force. At Air University and across the force we’re training a mindset and educating the individual on where they fit into the employment of lethal force. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 11:13
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|956795
|VIRIN:
|250327-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110888361
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lethality: Tying the Threads, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.