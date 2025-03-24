Lethality: Tying the Threads

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



“If you work in finance or you work in contracting, or logistics readiness, if you’re working around vehicles, how does your small piece of the puzzle fit into how we execute lethality on the other end.” – SMSgt Jarvis Wilson, Senior Enlisted Leader of the Air Force Warrant Officer Training School.



Lethality will always be a priority for every fighting force. At Air University and across the force we’re training a mindset and educating the individual on where they fit into the employment of lethal force. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)