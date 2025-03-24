Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RES 2CR Spur Ride

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regiment Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, perform various skill challenges during a spur ride at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 25, 2025. The spur candidates were tested in a series of physical and team building events that build esprit de corps within the Squadron. The candidate earns the right to wear spurs once they have successfully completed all tasks and challenges. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 10:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956786
    VIRIN: 250325-A-XB890-1004
    Filename: DOD_110888238
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    This work, RES 2CR Spur Ride, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

