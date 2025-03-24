U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regiment Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, perform various skill challenges during a spur ride at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 25, 2025. The spur candidates were tested in a series of physical and team building events that build esprit de corps within the Squadron. The candidate earns the right to wear spurs once they have successfully completed all tasks and challenges. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 10:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956786
|VIRIN:
|250325-A-XB890-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110888238
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, RES 2CR Spur Ride, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.