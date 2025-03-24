RES 2CR Spur Ride

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regiment Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, perform various skill challenges during a spur ride at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 25, 2025. The spur candidates were tested in a series of physical and team building events that build esprit de corps within the Squadron. The candidate earns the right to wear spurs once they have successfully completed all tasks and challenges. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)