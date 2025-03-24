Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The President's Own

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brynn Bouchard 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    U.S. Marines with "The President's Own" United States Marine Corps Band perform during the Cornerstone Spouses Event at Marine Barracks Washington, Washington, D.C. on March 18, 2025. “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band’s mission is to perform music for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps. Founded in 1798 by an Act of Congress, the Marine Band is America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization. The Lejeune Leadership Institute hosts workshops, including the Cornerstone Spouses Event, for Marine Corps spouses to understand their role and responsibilities as part of the Command Family Readiness Team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brynn L. Bouchard)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 10:29
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Marine Barracks Washigton
    Marine Corps Band Performance
    The President's Own

