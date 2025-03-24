video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with "The President's Own" United States Marine Corps Band perform during the Cornerstone Spouses Event at Marine Barracks Washington, Washington, D.C. on March 18, 2025. “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band’s mission is to perform music for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps. Founded in 1798 by an Act of Congress, the Marine Band is America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization. The Lejeune Leadership Institute hosts workshops, including the Cornerstone Spouses Event, for Marine Corps spouses to understand their role and responsibilities as part of the Command Family Readiness Team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brynn L. Bouchard)