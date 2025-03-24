U.S. Marines with "The President's Own" United States Marine Corps Band perform during the Cornerstone Spouses Event at Marine Barracks Washington, Washington, D.C. on March 18, 2025. “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band’s mission is to perform music for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps. Founded in 1798 by an Act of Congress, the Marine Band is America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization. The Lejeune Leadership Institute hosts workshops, including the Cornerstone Spouses Event, for Marine Corps spouses to understand their role and responsibilities as part of the Command Family Readiness Team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brynn L. Bouchard)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 10:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956785
|VIRIN:
|250318-M-XB565-1169
|Filename:
|DOD_110888237
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The President's Own, by LCpl Brynn Bouchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.