    InFocus: Pro Pickleball Tour

    ITALY

    03.24.2025

    Video by Seaman Jacob Hart 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 24, 2025) Members of the Pro Pickleball Tour in association with Armed Forces Entertainment visit Naval Air Station Sigonella to coach personnel on how to play the game Pickleball. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 09:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956784
    VIRIN: 250324-N-SH175-1001
    Filename: DOD_110888235
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    AFN, VIDEO, NASSIG, PICKLEBALL

