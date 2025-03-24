InFocus: Pro Pickleball Tour

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 24, 2025) Members of the Pro Pickleball Tour in association with Armed Forces Entertainment visit Naval Air Station Sigonella to coach personnel on how to play the game Pickleball. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 09:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956784
|VIRIN:
|250324-N-SH175-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110888235
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
