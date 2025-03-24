Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS MINNEAPOLIS-SAINT PAUL (LCS 21) DEPARTS FOR MAIDEN DEPLOYMENT

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    The Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) departs Naval Station Mayport for her maiden deployment, Mar. 26, 2025. LCS 21 is deploying to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations in support of counter-illicit drug trafficking operations.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 09:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956782
    VIRIN: 250326-N-OZ224-1001
    Filename: DOD_110888192
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS MINNEAPOLIS-SAINT PAUL (LCS 21) DEPARTS FOR MAIDEN DEPLOYMENT, by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

