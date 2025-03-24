USS MINNEAPOLIS-SAINT PAUL (LCS 21) DEPARTS FOR MAIDEN DEPLOYMENT

The Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) departs Naval Station Mayport for her maiden deployment, Mar. 26, 2025. LCS 21 is deploying to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations in support of counter-illicit drug trafficking operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 09:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956782
|VIRIN:
|250326-N-OZ224-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110888192
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
