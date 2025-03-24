FAS 2CR LFX

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bulldog Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, provide artillery support for a maneuver element during a live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 19, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 08:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956774
|VIRIN:
|250319-A-XB890-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110888062
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
