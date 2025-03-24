Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FAS 2CR LFX

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bulldog Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, provide artillery support for a maneuver element during a live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 19, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 08:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956774
    VIRIN: 250319-A-XB890-1001
    Filename: DOD_110888062
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FAS 2CR LFX, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

