U.S. Soldiers assigned to Argonaut Troop, Regiment Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, build and detonate explosive charges during a demo range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 18, 2025. This training validates squad and platoon abilities to build, prime and initiate countermobility demolition charges and be ready to confidently execute any requirements for the Regiment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 08:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956773
|VIRIN:
|250318-A-XB890-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110888044
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RES 2CR Demo Range, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
