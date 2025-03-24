Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RES 2CR Demo Range Hooah!

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Argonaut Troop, Regiment Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, build and detonate explosive charges during a demo range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 18, 2025. This training validates squad and platoon abilities to build, prime and initiate countermobility demolition charges and be ready to confidently execute any requirements for the Regiment. (copyright-free music licensed via Artlist.io, "Conquerors" by Matthias Forster) (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 08:40
    Category: Package
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RES 2CR Demo Range Hooah!, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

