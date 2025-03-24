RES 2CR Demo Range Hooah!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956772" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Argonaut Troop, Regiment Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, build and detonate explosive charges during a demo range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 18, 2025. This training validates squad and platoon abilities to build, prime and initiate countermobility demolition charges and be ready to confidently execute any requirements for the Regiment. (copyright-free music licensed via Artlist.io, "Conquerors" by Matthias Forster) (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)