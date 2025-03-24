Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 AUSA Global Force Symposium Day 2: Strategic Landpower Dialogue: A Conversation with General James Rainey

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Speakers

    GEN Robert B. Brown, United States Army Retired, President and CEO, Association of the United States Army

    Moderator:

    Dr. Thomas Karako, Senior Fellow, International Security Program and Director, Missile Defense, CSIS

    Panelist:

    GEN James E. Rainey, Commanding General, United States Army Futures Command

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 12:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 956768
    Filename: DOD_110888024
    Length: 01:08:48
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 AUSA Global Force Symposium Day 2: Strategic Landpower Dialogue: A Conversation with General James Rainey, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

