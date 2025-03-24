As part of the AUKUS partnership, Australian Sailors are integrating with U.S. Navy submarines, enhancing interoperability and strengthening defense cooperation between our nations. This milestone in our alliance highlights the deepening partnership and shared commitment to security in the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 08:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956767
|VIRIN:
|250327-D-SX673-4038
|Filename:
|DOD_110888008
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AUKUS in Action: Australian Sailors on U.S. Submarines With Captions, by Kashif Basharat, PO2 RuKiyah Mack and Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.