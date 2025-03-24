Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUKUS in Action: Australian Sailors on U.S. Submarines With Captions

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Kashif Basharat, Petty Officer 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack and Austin Rooney

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    As part of the AUKUS partnership, Australian Sailors are integrating with U.S. Navy submarines, enhancing interoperability and strengthening defense cooperation between our nations. This milestone in our alliance highlights the deepening partnership and shared commitment to security in the Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 08:32
    Location: HAWAII, US

