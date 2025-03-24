AUKUS in Action: Australian Sailors on U.S. Submarines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of the AUKUS partnership, Australian Sailors are integrating with U.S. Navy submarines, enhancing interoperability and strengthening defense cooperation between our nations. This milestone in our alliance highlights the deepening partnership and shared commitment to security in the Indo-Pacific.