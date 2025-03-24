State of the Herd: Sky Soldiers Charge into 2025 with Momentum Across Europe and Africa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The paratroopers of the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade, known as "The Herd," have launched into 2025 with momentum, with plans to train from the dense forests of Lithuania to the arid deserts of North Africa in support of national objectives and partnerships.



With no signs of slowing down, the formation has made its presence felt across 13 countries in just the first quarter of the year. From executing live-fire exercises across Europe to strengthening strategic ties in Kenya, Tunisia, Senegal, and Morocco, the brigade is showcasing its agility, readiness, and commitment to excellence.



Among its most notable accomplishments this year: the addition of 46 newly certified Jumpmasters and a handful of paratroopers earning the coveted Ranger tab. The brigade’s medics also made their mark, finishing second in the U.S. Army’s Best Medic Competition, a grueling test of tactical medical skill and endurance.



Leadership within the formation also saw a significant addition. Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Peterson assumed duties as the brigade’s senior enlisted leader, taking on the call sign “Bayonet 7.” A combat-seasoned veteran with 19 deployments, Peterson brings decades of operational experience and a deep sense of purpose to the role.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, postured to respond rapidly to crises across the United States European, African, and Central Command theaters. Stationed across Italy and Germany, the brigade consistently trains alongside NATO allies and partners, reinforcing collective defense and enhancing interoperability throughout the alliance.



