    Military Working Dog Helicopter Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, came to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, for a Korean Marine Exchange Program 25.1, March 17, 2025. While on Kunsan, the Marines participated in several training events, including working with members of the 8th Security Forces Squadron to conduct helicopter training with military working dogs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 02:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 956762
    VIRIN: 250317-F-LO539-6493
    Filename: DOD_110887807
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    8th Fighter Wing
    U.S.Marines
    8th Security Forces

