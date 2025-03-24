Military Working Dog Helicopter Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, came to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, for a Korean Marine Exchange Program 25.1, March 17, 2025. While on Kunsan, the Marines participated in several training events, including working with members of the 8th Security Forces Squadron to conduct helicopter training with military working dogs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie)