Kunsan Air Base Freedom Shield Gwangju Movement

Members of the 8th Fighter Wing were tasked with a deployment to Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, during Exercise Freedom Shield 25. While there, members honed their agile combat employment skills by conducting trainings geared toward base defense, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear countermeasures, and generating combat air power. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Antwain Hanks)