    Kunsan Air Base Freedom Shield Gwangju Movement

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Kunsan

    Members of the 8th Fighter Wing were tasked with a deployment to Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, during Exercise Freedom Shield 25. While there, members honed their agile combat employment skills by conducting trainings geared toward base defense, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear countermeasures, and generating combat air power. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Antwain Hanks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 02:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 956761
    VIRIN: 250310-F-DJ879-7919
    Filename: DOD_110887757
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan Air Base Freedom Shield Gwangju Movement, by SSgt Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

