Members of the 8th Fighter Wing were tasked with a deployment to Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, during Exercise Freedom Shield 25. While there, members honed their agile combat employment skills by conducting trainings geared toward base defense, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear countermeasures, and generating combat air power. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 02:05
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|956761
|VIRIN:
|250310-F-DJ879-7919
|Filename:
|DOD_110887757
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan Air Base Freedom Shield Gwangju Movement, by SSgt Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
