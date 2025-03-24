Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wet Gap Crossing Exercise Freedom Shield 2025

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    As the last event in the Korean peninsula-wide, international training exercise, Freedom Shield 2025, the Republic of Korea Army and United States Army staged a wet gap crossing exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 02:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956760
    VIRIN: 250321-F-ME505-2643
    Filename: DOD_110887754
    Length: 00:11:31
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wet Gap Crossing Exercise Freedom Shield 2025, by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    Wet gap crossing
    Freedom Shield
    We go together
    AFN Humphreys
    FS25

