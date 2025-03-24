As the last event in the Korean peninsula-wide, international training exercise, Freedom Shield 2025, the Republic of Korea Army and United States Army staged a wet gap crossing exercise.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 02:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956760
|VIRIN:
|250321-F-ME505-2643
|Filename:
|DOD_110887754
|Length:
|00:11:31
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wet Gap Crossing Exercise Freedom Shield 2025, by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.