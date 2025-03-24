Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Shield 2025 Closing Remarks

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    As the final event of Freedom Shield 2025, the wet gap crossing, ends Army Maj. Gen. William D. Taylor and Republic of Korea Army Maj. Gen. Choi Seongjin leave closing remarks and answer questions from local press.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 02:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956759
    VIRIN: 250321-F-ME505-2529
    Filename: DOD_110887724
    Length: 00:08:24
    Location: KR

    Wet Gap Crossing
    We go together
    AFN Humphreys
    FS25
    Freedom Shield 2025

