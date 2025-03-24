Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Iron Fist 2025

    JAPAN

    03.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito 

    AFN Sasebo

    Exercise Iron Fist is an annual bilateral training exercise held by the United States Navy, United States Marine Corps., and Japan Ground Self Defense Force. Exercise Iron Fist 2025 ran from February 19th to March 7th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 01:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956756
    VIRIN: 250327-N-BD352-1001
    Filename: DOD_110887698
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Interoperability
    Iron Fist

