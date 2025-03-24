Exercise Iron Fist is an annual bilateral training exercise held by the United States Navy, United States Marine Corps., and Japan Ground Self Defense Force. Exercise Iron Fist 2025 ran from February 19th to March 7th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 01:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956756
|VIRIN:
|250327-N-BD352-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110887698
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Iron Fist 2025, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.