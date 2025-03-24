America Fest 2025: HH-60W Rescue Training

The 31st Rescue Squadron and 33rd Rescue Squadron perform a Rescue Training during America Fest 2025 at Kadena Air Base, March 23, 2025. America Fest is Kadena Air Base’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. The festival also gave local community members the opportunity to learn about Kadena’s role in the defense of Japan and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)
