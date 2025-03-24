REEL: Airmen, Soldiers and participating agencies arrive in Savannah for Patriot 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen, Soldiers and emergency responders begin arriving for Patriot 25 at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, March 22, 2025. Patriot 25, headquartered at the Air Dominance Center this year, is a premier National Guard disaster response exercise uniting military and civilian agencies to train for large-scale emergencies, including search and rescue, medical evacuations, and critical infrastructure assessments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)