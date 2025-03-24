Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    REEL: Airmen, Soldiers and participating agencies arrive in Savannah for Patriot 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christa Ross 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen, Soldiers and emergency responders begin arriving for Patriot 25 at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, March 22, 2025. Patriot 25, headquartered at the Air Dominance Center this year, is a premier National Guard disaster response exercise uniting military and civilian agencies to train for large-scale emergencies, including search and rescue, medical evacuations, and critical infrastructure assessments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 09:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956750
    VIRIN: 250322-Z-QV252-3467
    Filename: DOD_110887621
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REEL: Airmen, Soldiers and participating agencies arrive in Savannah for Patriot 25, by SrA Christa Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Patriot
    patriotns
    Patriot25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download