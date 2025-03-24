REEL: Airmen, Soldiers and participating agencies arrive in Savannah for Patriot 25

U.S. Airmen, Soldiers and emergency responders begin arriving for Patriot 25 at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, March 22, 2025. Patriot 25, headquartered at the Air Dominance Center this year, is a premier National Guard disaster response exercise uniting military and civilian agencies to train for large-scale emergencies, including search and rescue, medical evacuations, and critical infrastructure assessments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)
|03.22.2025
Date Posted: 03.27.2025
Category: Video Productions
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
